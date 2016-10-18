Pregnant patients at risk at Point Fortin hospital

The apparent failure of the CEO of the SWRHA to provide a full-time anaesthetist to the Point Fortin Area Hospital (PFAH) is a grave injustice to the pregnant patients who hail from the southern peninsula of the island.

Because of the failure to assign a full-time anaesthetist to the PFAH, high-risk pregnancies and first pregnancies from the southern part of the island, as far down as Icacos, are currently being shunted to the already overburdened SFGH which from time to time is short of beds. So the patients have to sit on chairs!

This is a grave injustice to patients many of whom would prefer to be near to their homes and families. The PFAH has an operating theatre, dedicated theatre nurses and qualified obstetricians, all of whom are available for obstetric and gynaecological emergencies.

The failure to assign an anaesthetist from the anaesthetists’ pool at the SFGH is demonstrative of poor leadership. The tail is being allowed to wag the dog with the unlawful refusal of the anaesthetists at the SFGH to provide anaesthetic coverage for emergency surgeries at the PFAH which also comes under the umbrella of the SWRHA.

It takes half the time for an anaesthetist to drive down to the PFAH as it does for an ambulance (provided one is available) to transport patient and nurse from the PFAH to the SFGH! The obstetricians are reluctant to induce labour at the PFAH because of the unavailability of an anaesthetist for emergency Caesarean sections, should this become necessary!

I have already indicated my willingness to hold on as an anaesthetist at the PFAH until the resident anaesthetist returns from sick leave, but to date I have not had any response to my offer. Why do the wheels of the SWRHA turn so slowly and sluggishly?

Are you waiting for a disaster to happen before you address this situation?

Where there is a will, there is a way. This is an easy problem to fix if the will to fix it is there.

Anand Chatoorgoon,

Former Medical Director, SFGH