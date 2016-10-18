Stadium games a recipe for disaster

With less than a month to go before the opening match in the “hex” round against Costa Rica on November 11, at the Hasely Crawford stadium, I am again making the plea for all remaining home World Cup qualifiers to be played behind closed doors.

In recent matches against the USA and Guatemala, there were crowds outside the stadium that could easily have led to crushing because of inadequate points of entry. There were reports of parents having to hold children up in the air to prevent suffocation.

A senior official admitted to granting stadium access to patrons and then scanning their tickets afterwards, which is a recipe for the use of counterfeit tickets, potentially leading to overcrowding in the stadium itself.

There is also the anecdotal evidence that all uncovered stand spectators were made to exit the stadium using the same entrance gates that were used at the start of the match.

This is fundamentally stupid and incredibly dangerous. Common sense and international best practice state that spectators exit through large exit gates to prevent bottlenecks. Having them leave through narrow entrance gates is a recipe for stampede, crushing and death.

The TTFA and associated parties have clearly demonstrated that the capacity for holding events of this magnitude is beyond them. I want to emphasise that this is not an inconvenience issue, this is a safety issue, and a critically important one at that. The only solution at this stage is to play these matches without spectators.

Will Biscan,

Diego Martin