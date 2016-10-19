From clerk to criminal

Police can search your home, with no warrant or reason and that’s not a crime? It should be! Taxpayers unknowingly pay thousands of dollars for such exercises, yet the only reward to show for such an expense is 0.8 gramme of cannabis!

The impact this has on a productive public servant is detrimental. This individual, who is not a criminal, who contributes to society, is now reduced to a person of bad character. Unemployable, grounded and unable to board a plane due to this blemish in her public record.

Whether she was under suspicion for severe misdemeanor is unknown, but what is known is, this “criminal” offence is valued at less than TT$100, while the manpower and time spent runs in the thousands.

In a time of economic uncertainties, rising murder rates and cost of living, it is absurd to cannabis advocates like myself, to exist in a country that still considers this multi-purpose and sustainable herb a crime.

Q.AChat,

SanDo