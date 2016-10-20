Adjust labour supply to available jobs

The recent revelation that over 300,000 citizens of T&T live on under TT$1,000 a month is shocking but understandable.

There are a number of reasons contributing to this situation which include the breakdown of family life, poor educational standards, a deficit of skilled workers, a declining economy, very weak tourism and agricultural sectors and general loss of manufacturing jobs through the introduction of greater levels of innovation, automation and technology.

It is the last point that deserves to be looked at very closely as the future holds ever more replacement of human endeavour by man-made machines and robots. Many of the old time unskilled and semi-skilled jobs are gone or soon to be gone forever.

A good case in point are breweries and soft drink manufacturers. Up to 20 years ago most of these establishments had squadrons of shift workers keeping the plant going. Today, the new computer-driven high-speed bottling lines in these plants now require a small fraction of the workers previously required.

Also, right across the spectrum of all industries including media companies and financial services, ways and means are being found to do more with less people. It is a worldwide trend that will only intensify.

Agriculture and the hospitality industries are two sectors which are slightly immune to this trend, but we are so far behind in these industries that they amount to small potatoes in sweet T&T.

In the above scenario, what should be our primary approach to finding a solution? Well, if you have a long-term declining demand for low and semi-skilled jobs then shouldn’t you focus on bringing your supply of labour in sync with the number of jobs available? Surely, that should be our No 1 priority and the Family Planning Association should be front and centre of the strategy and action plans.

Gregory Wight,

Maraval