Enough is enough with this cricket

As a West Indies cricket fan for over 50 years, I am appalled and ashamed of the condition that our cricket is in presently.

If something is not done very soon to change the present situation, we will become the laughing stock of the cricket world. Something must be done immediately to save our game.

The first action that should be taken is the removal of the present Board. They are more hurting our cricket than helping it. We must choose people who have our cricket at heart and not their own selfish agendas.

This present Board is based on mediocrity and victimisation; they have become a government of their own that has become very ineffective. In any other company or business this Board would be terminated for their lack of vision, productivity and ineffective management.

I believe that all the Caricom leaders should join together and force them to resign, or use any means necessary to remove them. These leaders have the power and ability to save our cricket, and should do this immediately or our cricket is doomed. We have to regain our cricketing pride. Enough is enough.

Valentine Young,

Brooklyn, NY