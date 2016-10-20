A fair price is all we ask for

On Sunday I cringed when the vendor from Palmiste Park told me $13 on handing me a pound of less than medium-sized tomatoes, due to my own Trini sense of not asking the price before-hand lest I be looked at with contempt by the vendor and other buyers for niggling with prices.

The vendor in almost a reverential tone told me of the $13 even as he was humming the bhajans (holy songs) coming from a tape recorder in the background, which reminded me that it was Divali time. It was then the stark irony hit home for this was a time of good will and here I was under the gun as it were.

And what doubled the irony was the fact that it was during this holy festival that vegetables like tomatoes are at a premium because of the abstinence from meat, and this occasion provided the perfect opportunity for the obvious price gouging I was experiencing at the hands of this vendor.

Of course those “concerned” for the small man would huff and puff at my “meanness” claiming that such people work hard for their living, but all of us do, and as buyers we must begin to set the pace for a culture which reinforces the idea of a fair price, so that even as the vendor can “make” something, we as buyers can live too.

This balance I ask for is the essence of survival, indeed the universe, and exploitation of the kind this vendor practised is the anomaly in the world that tilts that balance, creating chaos. The result is that instead of mutual survival, some store their treasures on earth while others go hungry. But to ask people to be fair and just, especially in matters like these is to deny their natural propensity for self-interest, which is why there will always be people on the receiving end like myself.

Dr Errol Benjamin

