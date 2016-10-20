|
The Court of Appeal will give its ruling on the United National Congress (UNC) election petitions at 3 pm today.
The Court of Appeal has dismissed the United National Congress (UNC) election petitions.
Police shot and killed a man at Carlton Lane, San Fernando who was enquiring about a surveillance drone in the district. Details are sketchy but police identified the victim as Adele Gilbert.
Crimson Rosette stands out for the ten-runner Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack tonight, third successive two-year-old event on another eight-race programme, which...
Ian K Ramdhanie, MSc,
Principal, CISPS
Dubai, UAE
After a three-year hiatus, bandleader Brian Mac Farlane has surprised the Carnival fraternity by returning for a one-time offering for Carnival 2017. The official theme of his presentation for...
Junior Assoon scored a goal in each half to lead Shiva Boys Hindu College to a 3-0 blanking of St Mary’s College and within a win of a first ever Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football...
Remember to deal with ‘outrageous’ bank charges, Mr Minister
Published:
Friday, October 21, 2016
I seem to recall that sometime last year, the Minister of Finance spoke in parliament about taking a look at the banking sector and in particular the number of service charges that banks are imposing on their clients.
The minister mentioned that his ministry had certain powers to investigate these outrageous charges that our banking institutions just introduce at the spur of the moment.
Well it’s nearly a year later and perhaps the minister needs a reminder to exercise the powers of which he spoke. We the public, who have no choice but to pay these charges, would more than welcome such a move.
C Peters
via email
