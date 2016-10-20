Remember to deal with ‘outrageous’ bank charges, Mr Minister

I seem to recall that sometime last year, the Minister of Finance spoke in parliament about taking a look at the banking sector and in particular the number of service charges that banks are imposing on their clients.

The minister mentioned that his ministry had certain powers to investigate these outrageous charges that our banking institutions just introduce at the spur of the moment.

Well it’s nearly a year later and perhaps the minister needs a reminder to exercise the powers of which he spoke. We the public, who have no choice but to pay these charges, would more than welcome such a move.

C Peters

via email