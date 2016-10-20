Welcome to Morne Coco dump

As a regular user of the Morne Coco Road, I am appealing to the authorities to please clean up the roadside. There are now no less than nine dump sites along the roadside clearly visible to the daily traveller and God alone knows how many others that are masked by the thick overgrowth on the southern side of the road.

These new dumps have household appliances, old motor vehicle tyres and household garbage strewn about and they seem to be increasing in size each day and must surely pose a health hazard to the residents of the area.

These dumps, and the rapidly deteriorating condition of this very popular route, make driving even more difficult than it already is.

Richard Trestrail