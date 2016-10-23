Staying with global village shopping

When did the 7 per cent tax become a luxury tax? Households are using online shopping to cut costs.

They’re using online shopping to avoid being victims of local price gouging businesses. Shoppers know local goods are exorbitantly priced gouged because of the ability now to do real time price comparisons via the Internet.

Comparing foreign retail goods against prices of identical but often inferior imported goods which are brought by local retails from the international market. Why is Government hellbent on making local shoppers buy inferior goods, which in effect will increase household cost and drive up use of scarce foreign exchange? Why doesn’t Government use legislation to stimulate the local retail sector to move their businesses online to compete fairly with international competitors and suppliers? In this new age of global village interconnections local businesses are being absurd to expect Government to buffer them from the global reality of purchasing choice with nuisance tariff taxation of consumers.

A state nuisance tariff tax on local shoppers won’t dissuade intelligent buyers from purchasing superior high quality goods at prices, that are more competitive than prices of local inferior merchandise sold by local price gouging businesses.

I don’t know about other online shoppers but it cost me less to buy online than buy the same goods here. In other words, my spending power is less if I buy from local retailers so the use of my money is deflated if I patronize local businesses. And that negatively affects my household.

Why should I make my household suffer so local businesses can take home bigger profits and pay their shareholders bigger dividends? Compare Harbour Freight tool prices to local hardware prices. Compare E-Bay, Amazon, Walmart to local retail brick and mortar stores. The price difference is remarkable. Local businesses often source their stocks from these online stores but sell the same goods at double or quadruple the price of these international wholesalers and retailers, digging out local consumers’ eyes to make maximum personal profits.

A state tariff won’t twist my arm to force me to patronize their greed knowing that better prices and superior durable goods are on sale online in the global village store called the internet.

B Joseph

Via email