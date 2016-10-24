Grabbing ‘victory’ from the jaws of defeat

Once more the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led UNC has confounded all right-thinking people with a gymnastic leap of logic. After being severely trounced at the last general elections where she inexplicably surrendered more than 100 thousand votes and 11 seats, Kamla and her team began to look for scape goats.

They first blamed certain members of undermining the party, totally ignoring the fact that the leader hand-picked the weakest slate of candidates; her rational being that loyalty trumps competence! That argument, having failed to gather traction, left the crest-fallen leader to seek new ghosts.

Being advised that the EBC seemed to have been a soft target for blame after an extension in voting hours, the party mounted a legal challenge to the results in six seats.

They completely ignored the fact that the party was a willing participant to the “illegal” extension and the votes cast after 6 pm would not have affected the results in any way. The party, as expected, duly lost in the courts but declared victory and in a macabre move appealed the “victory.”

Shame and horror faced the leader as she had primed supporters to wash their jerseys for new by elections and a return to power.

The resulting appeal, minus the participation of all the original petitioners, resulted in a huge embarrassment to a crest-fallen Kamla. The appeal court seemed to have deliberated over a short lunch break, and in a historical quick judgment, unanimously threw out the appeal.

As they gathered on their way out, without any hope of regaining political power, the UNC declared victory again! This clearly seemed to be a cry from a movie based on mythology and some supporters felt that Kamla was Prime Minister once more.

What a sorry and pathetic sight giving credence to the maxim “whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad!”

Marcus Huggins,

Tunapuna