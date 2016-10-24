Intelligence key to future ops planning

GARVIN HEERAH

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared that they are awaiting from their counterparts in Turkey information regarding the alleged arrest and incarceration of T&T nationals, including children, who were stopped at the Turkish border with the intent of crossing into Syria as foreign fighters.

It should be noted that since the signing if the UNSCR 2014, Turkey has stated that it will not be hesitant, in complying with the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council which urged countries to take effective measures against foreign fighters but a senior Turkish official has said that Turkey, although agreeing to comply, is yet to study it in detail before putting it into effect.

“Measures cited in the resolution are related to our own national defence. We, just like any other country, take measures for our border security. That’s why we welcome this UN-adopted resolution. This is a binding resolution and we will comply with it,” a senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official stated at the UN recently.

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution No. 2178 late September 24 that would require nations to enact laws aimed at preventing their citizens from travelling to foreign countries to join terrorist insurgencies.

T&T as a signatory to the UNSCR 2014 is expected, based on the US-drafted text, to clamp down on recruitment and funding for terrorist groups.

The move came as a response to the rapid advance of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and other al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist organisations in Iraq and Syria that pose a threat to regional and global stability. It has been reported that Turkish officials are still reviewing a detailed evaluation on the resolution.

The UNSCR 2014 is one of the most comprehensive documents in the global fight against terrorism, the resolution requires countries to “prevent and suppress recruiting, organising, transporting and equipping” terrorist fighters, as well as the financing of their travel and activities.

It also asks members to do more to co-operate with one another and share criminal records or other information where appropriate.

T&T, along with Turkey, having agreed to and signed the Resolution, is therefore expected to work hand in hand to accelerate information-sharing, records and intelligence in the Global War on Terrorism.

What is disturbing is that there seems to be a delay in the process and regulated protocols that speak specific to this situation.

This delay illustrates our weakness as a country in our proactive planning and standardisation as it pertains to our foreign policies and strategies.

It should have been anticipated due to the prevalence of Foreign fighters and the global stance as it relates to the UNSCR 2014, that T&T’s authorities would’ve began meaningful exploratory discussions with our counterparts, especially those in high risk zones, examining all the “what ifs” and designing a cohesive and collaborative way forward.

In the Intelligence and International Relations industry, this is called “forecasting” or “Future Ops Planning.”

The delayed response from Turkey has clearly shown that there is a lot of work still to be done. International research has shown that Turkey appears to be not disturbed with the resolution, especially as some specific measures cited in the resolution, like effective border control or preventing recruitment, is specifically in reference to bordering countries like Turkey.

The Turkish officials assured that “Turkey was not at all disturbed by the resolution.” T&T and Turkey have long been committed denouncers of terrorism and advocates of the global fight against terrorism.

T&T signed off on the UNSCR 2014 knowing that the Resolution seeks to strengthen international co-operation and, if appropriate, urges bilateral co-operation between member countries. So therefore there is an expectation that there will be compliance and co-operation from key partners like Turkey.

Clearly, however, the wait is by far too long in accordance with International best practices on such a sensitive matter.