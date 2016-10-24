So many losing ‘victories’

The UNC, under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, have now lost, well I have lost count, but it must be in the vicinity of eight or nine election or election-related matters on the trot. This must be one for the Guinness Book of Records.

What has become very amusing is, after every single one of these defeats, Mrs Persad-Bissessar and her cohorts claim victory on each and every occasion of defeat.

I see Gerald Ramdeen is among the latest of these who have joined in echoing Mrs Bissessar’s claim of victory in the face of what has been obvious defeat.

The UNC must be in denial. By now they should come to the realisation that their best chance of winning an election of any kind is when they see the back of Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Even Lingo could see that.

A Pierre,

Marabella