Take a stand against slavery, human trafficking

Evelyn R Ferreira

To those who don’t know of its existence, A21 is a global organisation whose mission is to partner with upporters, government institutions and community organisations to bring awareness, prevent and rescue victims, and prosecute those involved in slavery and human trafficking.

This global organisation notes that: “Every 30 seconds, someone becomes a victim of modern-day slavery.

There are more slaves in the world today than at any other point in human history, with an estimated 27 million in bondage across the globe. Men, women and children are being exploited for manual and sexual labour against their will.”

The A21 Walk for Freedom TT took place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, on October 15, 2016.

T&T made history with its involvement for the first time and included individuals and organisations from across the country with great support from the pastors, leadership and members of Faith Assembly International Church, Arouca.

The day started off beautifully—very sunny, though—I was hoping for a bit of cloud to shield us from the anticipated scorching sun. We assembled at the Savannah opposite White Hall.

The walk final got under way following an opening prayer, instructions and distribution of tape, signs and other items.

For me personally this Walk for Freedom was more than an occasion to highlight the plight of millions of people around the world who are enslaved and involved in human trafficking and to raise funds for restorative programmes and prosecution of perpetrators of these crimes. For me it was emotional with great spiritual significance and can even be described as cathartic.

It gave me a chance to reflect on the significance what we were doing, our past history of enslavement and indentureship and to observe the actions and reactions of people that took part in the march as well as the passers-by.

One of the instructions given was for us to walk in single file around the Queen’s Park Savannah. The obvious reasoning was so that we would not impede other pedestrians from using the sidewalk, but to me there was even greater significance.

In our historic past, slaves were often shackled and are depicted walking in single file. One could only imagine what our forebears must have endured, being made to march many miles in burning sun to be shipped to the new world and marching many more to various plantations to begin their horrible ordeal of cruel enslavement which lasted centuries.

Though the means of transporting modern-day slaves may have changed somewhat, the cruelty, dangers and fear experienced by those in these tragic circumstances is no less horrific or inhumane than those experienced by slaves’ centuries ago.

Though the dates have changed, man’s inhumanity to man continues and we must do our part in bringing this travesty to an end.

The significance of the taped mouth demonstrated that those who are enslaved or trafficked do not have a voice.

They cannot cry out to us—we cannot hear their pleas for help and deliverance because they have probably been shipped off to distant countries or are kept hidden—even in our own country. During this walk I observed the reaction of both pedestrians and motorists alike. Some drove or walked past hardly noticing. Others slowed down and looked, while only a few took the time to stop, show their support and ask questions and receive pamphlets. The reaction, though interesting to me, was not unexpected as we have generally become an apathetic people, that is, until it hits close to home or affects us directly! It’s this indifference that ensures injustice like slavery and human trafficking thrives unchecked.

Over the past years and even now, there are people in our own country of T&T that have and are disappearing without a trace. It appears that they have vanished into thin air, just like people who vanished from their villages in Africa.

My thoughts and prayers go out to those who are currently trapped in this cycle and to their loved ones who are left wondering, with unanswered questions, hoping for the day that their family member would return home safely.

As a nation we can no longer just shrug our shoulders and say were sorry. We need to do more to prevent this global crime and to free those who are trapped in modern day slavery and human trafficking.

We as a people must do more; our government and law enforcement as well as our legislators must do more. It is our responsibility.

It is time to awake from our slumber and address head-on what is happening in our land. It is said that “evil prevails when good men do nothing.” It is time for all of us to take a stand against any and all injustice including slavery and human trafficking.