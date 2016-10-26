Horror of fireworks begins

Minister Stuart Young,

Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs,

Dear sir,

We are writing as concerned citizens from the Lange Park Area of Chaguanas (and we dare say, all of T&T) who are owners of pets. As the Divali, Advent and Christmas seasons approach, while heralding joy also bring foreboding.

Last year you commented publicly on taking steps to control the use of fireworks. We viewed this as a really positive and progressive step in terms of the environment and the welfare of citizens as well as animals.

While we acknowledge that the above-mentioned seasons are relatively short, they have become synonymous with intense horror and helplessness particularly in the central area where the uncontrolled use of fireworks and the level of noise is beyond what anyone should have to bear in the name of (religious) celebration.

While there is a civic responsibility by all residents to respect the rights and privileges of other residents, there is also a legal aspect to this issue of fireworks. Many of the places where these fireworks are stored and sold are not following the regulation and therefore in breach of the law. This is also true for the setting off of the fireworks without the required permissions and notice. The continued loud noises are also in breach of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) regulations for noise pollution.

We cannot be sermonising about crime and allow blatant disregard for law and order to go unpunished. We are therefore, hoping that the existing laws will be upheld to ensure that the hazardous use of fireworks, scratch bombs and all incendiary devices that cause serious trauma to our pets and disturb our peace, are controlled.

We look forward to deliberate serious action by those in charge in the coming weeks.

Sincerely,

Trevor Bridglalsingh

Lange Park, Chaguanas