Labour shortage killing cocoa

Over the last few years, there has been much hype over the production of cocoa. There have been conferences, seminars, exhibitions, road-shows, lectures, etc.

What all of these promoters are failing to disclose to the public is that the cocoa industry is dying, if not dead already. For example, the cocoa estates in Plum Mitan and Cumuto have been abandoned or re-purposed for citrus cultivation. The cocoa industry has been virtually dead due to a shortage of labour.

In this year's budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert disclosed that he wants to revitalise the coconut and cocoa industries. As a former cocoa farmer, I wish him well in his dreams.

I also wish Winston Rudder, Chairman of the Cocoa Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (CDCTTL), well.

Fatimah Mohammed,

Cunupia