Projects beyond local contractors’ abilities

One of the most beautiful specimens of advanced engineering and architectural design in Trinidad is the Churchill Roosevelt/Uriah Butler interchange adjacent to Grand Bazaar. This interchange was constructed by a well-known French contractor for a well-earned half a billion dollars.

I wish I can say the same for our local contractors who cut corners and give the nation a hatchet job for hundreds of millions. Most of them dare not bid for contracts outside of T&T. Look at the massive pillars which support the interchange. OAS used similar pillars on the two bridges on the Mosquito Creek as part of Point Fortin to San Fernando Highway.

I have examined the eight kilometer stretch—Dumfries Road, La Romaine to St Mary’s Junction, South Oropouche. Two categories of work need to be done: construction of roadways and bridges. The roadways have trenches as deep as six to 15 feet.

These trenches need to be compacted with aggregates from Dominica and Canada and not wholly from National Quarries Ltd.

A former supervisor of OAS construtora informed me that this is no job for a local contractor whose main aim is to make a fast buck. The chosen contractor would have a major roundabout just outside Paria Suites Hotel. There is a 15-feet precipice which needs serious reinforcement works.

The second challenge is trying to build a road on a mangrove. OAS was presented with a serious challenge to do this. I do not believe a local contractor possesses the engineering acumen or experience to build a road on a sinking mangrove. It is not just putting cheap half and half on backfill from National Quarries.

Another engineering challenge to local contractors is the construction of the two bridges—one parallel to Gordineau bridge and the other south of the Gordineau. Can our contractors construct bridges in the fast moving waters of the Gordineau river? No! Of course they would bid for the contract and we risk the entire structure collapsing in a couple of months. Then we have to look for a real contractor to complete the work.

The people of T&T deserve better work from our contractors. For too long we have received shoddy work from them. Their work cannot last beyond 24 months.

Minister of Works, Mr Fitzerald Hinds has indicated that our roadways must last 15 to 20 years. I beg to differ. Sir Soloman Hochoy Highway is over 40 years, and has stood the test of time. You guessed it. The highway was constructed by a foreign contractor.

All of our contractors working in concert still cannot produce a highway to last 40 years. Lord help us. The level of engineering required in the constructing of bridges and roads from Dumfries Road to St Mary’s junction, South Oropouche, is beyond local contractors. I would like to see the French contractor who built the interchange at Grand Bazaar be given the Dumfries to St Mary’s contact. It would be money well spent.

John Jessamy,

Fyzabad