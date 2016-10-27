Go for it drivers, cold or no cold

The possibility of getting a job as a driver in Canada provides a great opportunity for those ambitious, sensible, qualified heavy good truck drivers here in T&T. It is now obvious that without a good-paying job on this island, life here is going to be an uphill battle for many.

Not only that, living here with the escalating crime rate, with the great chance of you or a member of your family becoming a victim, is not really in the interest of any wise citizen if they could live peacefully in another country.

Things here are far from rosy, and the situation is going from bad to worse. Nothing constructive, meaningful or effective is being done here to make the situation any better. There is always a lot of lip service but no lasting or positive action. The ordinary man or woman here stands a very high chance of being classified as the underclass or living the rest of his life in poverty. It is alright for the already rich and those in positions of authority and power who could most likely do better.

My advice is to go where opportunity presents itself, cold or no cold. At least with hard work and personal self discipline the chances of advancement in life is far better than staying here and living a stressful life with an uncertain future. Please don't forget that other citizens have taken the plunge and are doing very well, thank you.

GA Marques