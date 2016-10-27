Holla back against street harassment

Some people may say that street harassment is a compliment or tend to ignore it.

However, it is important to realise that, like rape, street harassment is not a product of sexual desire but a product of power and control by men.

Street harassment is based on the highly problematic ideology that public spaces are men's space and that women who consume public spaces are susceptible to the desires, needs and condescending opinions of men that pass by.

So my message to street harassers out there is: kindly respect pedestrians on the streets.

Street harassment hinders and affects people's movability and emotional stability. It is a form of gender-based violence. Street harassment needs to stop.

"The Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs) strongly condemns these acts of harassment and is reminding the public that every woman and girl should be allowed to walk the streets freely without the fear of being abused by others. No part of our culture and laws adheres to women being abused," it stated. What if these men continue to harass other bystanders in public?

What can T&T do to encourage conversations concerning street harassment?

We need to teach our young people about harassment and how wrongly this unsolicited behaviour affects our citizens.

From this, young people can learn about ways in which we can foster healthy minds in our community and in our nation.

To my fellow citizens, you can report your story on our website: http://trinidadandtobago.ihollaback.org/?page_id=277.

Sharing your story and experience of harassment is a start to this critical dialogue of street harassment. You can also follow Hollaback! Trinidad and Tobago on Facebook: at @hollabacktrinidad.

Remember, sharing your story is important to start a change in our society about street harassment.

Hollaback!TrinidadandTobago

Cherry Boodhan