Our existence more spiritual than physical

Light conquers darkness. No truer lesson has ever been taught. In a country where justice is left wanting, immoral behaviour seems prevalent, and violence is the order of the day, it is easy to believe that a dark cloud is hovering over our beloved country with no sign of disappearing.

Today is Divali and many will spend this night lighting deyas to symbolise the victory of light over darkness. India’s greatest poet, Rabindranath Tagore wrote, “The night is black. Kindle the lamp of love with thy life and devotion.” This sums up the essence of Divali.

The darkness around us can only be alleviated by the lighting of our heart deyas by meditation and prayers. This will unlock the divine love stored in our hearts.

Let us use Divali and all other religious holidays to remind ourselves that life is precious and our existence is more spiritual than physical. Let us meditate and pray every day. Let us behave righteously and lovingly towards one another. Let your heart deya shine brightly tonight. Shubh Divali!

Kirk Budhooram,

San Fernando