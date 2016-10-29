A positive approach can work wonders

Well over 90 per cent of letter writers to the daily press highlight actions, activities, policies, happenings and events that the writers feel are having a net negative effect on society and he/she usually goes on to suggest possible remedies to the situation.

Yes, a lot of us feel that we could build a better society with greater income equality, less taxes, more discipline, greater law enforcement, a speedier judicial process, better roads, more effective public service, etc. So few of us ever write to highlight what is right with T&T. I would like to do so today.

First of all, after 14 months in office I have not heard one whisper on any corrupt dealings against the current administration and I would like to commend the PNM on this most important aspect of governance. I recently had to renew my passport and the entire process was smooth and very efficient and I would like to say a big thank you to the staff at the Immigration Office on Frederick Street who are all very pleasant and competent.

Finally, in walking around the Savannah, up Chancellor Hill and to the tracking station in Chaguaramas, you find so many other citizens greeting you very warmly, while in recent times I have struck up very engaging conversations with strangers in a doubles line, grocery line, bank line and a tyre shop.

So many of us still manage to retain a positive outlook and this is just fabulous. Forget excessive worrying, it fogs out the sunset and amps up mistrust. Remember, the answer to worry is the same as the answer to fear: direct action. Get out there with concrete strategies, action plans and make things happen in a positive way.

Gregory Wight,

Maraval