Swipes cost money

Published:
Saturday, October 29, 2016
Every bank card swipe cost bank card holders money.
The consumer who uses his card to make a dozen transactions a day pays his bank money for each swipe. If each swipe cost 75 cents and is done 12 times a day, 23 day work days a month, the consumer pays his bank $207. Meanwhile his bank pays him 0.15 per cent interest on his bank account.
B Joseph
