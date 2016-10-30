Here we go again, another prime minister talking about the present dark days of crime.

Our politicians seem to forget that we have lived in decades of dark days of crime on this island, and this is not the worst period of our crime scenario.

A few days ago there was praise for our race relationship on this island. Nothing has changed here where race is concerned.

This is reflected in our politics where the politicians of different races failed to both reinstate the death penalty and commence hanging those already convicted of murder, which would make an immediate significant change to our daily rate of murders on this island.

Politicians are quite prepared to leave things as they are. They ensure that they and their families live in well-protected communities and at present classify themselves as the “untouchables.”

As I have said many times before, nothing meaningful is being done by politicians here to stem the flow of lawlessness and criminality on this island. They have run out of local make-belief ideas. Politicians only offer lip service from time to time to ease the anxiety of our ordinary citizens.

I’m all ears if anyone could point out anything constructive that the politicians or the police have done that reflects a real fall in our crime scenario.

G A Marques

Via email