An open letter to the male species

Men, grow up! Put aside your foolish male pride, and stop making the women in your lives regret the day they ever met you. I can sympathise to the point where you are what you are because of the rules and regulations set for you by society—rules that instruct you that you’re the head of the household (translated boss your wife around and ignore her opinions), that you must be tough and in control, that your wife is to submit to you and that you know best. But society has made enough progress, so there is now sufficient information available to you to change your lousy attitude.

You see, you can’t demand that your wife respects you when you don’t act in a manner that is worthy of respect. If she sees that in the past, you have made irresponsible and immature decisions that has jeopardised her well-being and that of her children, she will no longer accord you the respect that you think you are worthy of, and rightly so.

You can’t expect her to admire you, and speak well of you when you have presented yourself as a complete disappointment because of foolish decisions, and your arrogant responses to your wife’s complaint about those decisions. After all, you’re the man, so your wife has no right to chasten you, to point out the error in your ways, and to make suggestions for improvement.

You can’t expect her to want anything to do with you, or ask you for anything, when money is always an issue for you. You can’t expect her to want to be intimate with you when you’ve proven time and time again that you’re not a “man.” But nonetheless, you get upset.

Sigh! Too many intelligent women find themselves in situations like these, fools who can’t get their heads out of their behinds.

To those men, I hope that this letter enlightens you, for you are very undeserving of the gem that you have found. Grow up! Wise up! Put aside your foolish male pride.

PS: Women wouldn’t have had to rise up in the way that they did if you had been doing what the Lord commissioned you to do from the start. So chill out, do the right thing, and you will get the respect you think you deserve.

Akilah Holder, Via email