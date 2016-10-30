One definition of backbiting is "to attack the character or reputation of a person who is not present." Hence, backbiting involves talk that is intended to hurt the person being spoken about.

Backbiting causes people to start viewing individuals in a negative way, while the person may be partially or completely innocent of the things spoken against him or her. It happens in the family, churches, workplaces, and elsewhere.

The all-wise God inspired the apostle Peter to write at 1 Peter 2:1, "Wherefore laying aside all malice, and all guile,...and all evil speakings." "Evil speakings" includes backbiting. The inspired apostle Paul said to the Corinthian Christians that he feared he would find "backbitings" among them, according to 2 Corinthians 12:20.

Realistically, there are times when we get upset with someone and we talk to another person about it. However, we should try to avoid speaking ill of someone we may be upset with to the point of destroying the reputation of that person. So rather than engage in insulting, or using harmful speech against another person, it is better to focus on a good quality that person may have. Let us throw away backbiting as God encourages us to do.

BP, Via email