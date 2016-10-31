Crusoe’s Isle roads not user-friendly

I am a frequent visitor to Tobago and I can say acquaintance with the culture of the people is now at my fingertips. That’s great.

My major concern is the amount of talk being given to the tourism thrust and the less walk being given to the sidewalks, the roads being used by speedsters and the limitation of traffic signs.

For example, at night at the newly-built roundabout on Milford Road in the vicinity of Republic Bank, it’s a tragedy waiting to happen.

There are no reflectors to warn drivers, just a dark space.

Is this how we treat our visitors, putting their lives in jeopardy?

Fix the stony pavements on Store Bay Local Road, especially the southern side. Come on, Secretary of Transport, do better than that.

Athelston Clinton