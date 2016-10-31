The Sandals Opportunity

Predictably the concept of something as radical as a 750-room resort in Tobago was always going to provoke an avalanche of comment. That the resort would be branded as a Sandals/Beaches combination inevitably adds fuel to the fire.

Tobago, self-absorbed as it is with its devolutionary aspirations of self-government, is a very conservative community, always sensitive to any perception of domination or interference from Port-of-Spain.

Its tourism industry has traditionally been composed of small boutique resorts, and “clean green and serene” has been its developmental watchword. Therefore something as fundamentally different as the Jamaican all-inclusive model, was pretty sure to ruffle some feathers.

Additionally, something that large was bound to trigger knee jerk concerns amongst the ultrasensitive environmentalists.

Against the background of the sector’s dynamic development in the Caribbean, Tobago’s tourism has always had something of a Brigadoon quality about it. The sector as a whole has languished in political limbo ever since the collapse of the Federation, and Tobago, has been content to let it ride and play the mendicant to central government’s largess.

Well Brigadoon was a theatrical fantasy which soon faded amidst the harsh realities of the 20th century, and Tobago must similarly come to terms with the tourism reality of the 21st century. The truth is that Tobago’s existing tourism product, which has just muddled along without any developmental direction or promotion to speak of, is simply uncompetitive in today’s interconnected world.

Sandals, if we are lucky enough to induce Butch Stewart to develop one, will completely revolutionise tourism in Tobago. From its opening, the high quality of operation experienced by those journalists who took the familiarisation trip to Sandal—La Source in Grenada, will be demanded of Tobago.

That means intensive training, and will in all probability require the support of a transitional team of trained staff from other Caribbean properties until the Tobagonian work force is completely self-sufficient.

There may well be some who will have difficulty with such a notion, but that is standard operating procedure for an international brand such as Sandals.

The reality is that Stewart has invested a great deal of hard work, time and money building the integrity of the Sandals brand, and from the moment a new resort opens it must meet those exacting standards, or risk eroding the brand.

Some may feel that Kim Boodram’s excellent article in last Wednesday’s Business Express was a puff piece for Sandals, nothing could be further from the truth. I was a guest at that property not long after it opened, and will endorse everything he said.

The Sandals experience has in fact become the yardstick by which other Caribbean vacations are now measured. It is certainly how other Tobago hotels will be measured.

That same article quotes Sir Royston Hopkin, whose Spice Island Resort on Grand Anse Beach—a Grenadian owned, family operated, property—which boasts the much prized AAA 5 diamond rating, one of only a handful in the entire Caribbean. It is typical of this great hotelier that his reaction to imminent competition from Sandals was to go out and borrow money to meet the challenge. It was, of course, precisely the right thing to do, and it has demonstrably paid off for him.

One can only hope that his example will stimulate a similarly positive response from Tobago’s hoteliers.

It has been repeatedly suggested that Sandals, with its potent consumer appeal, will put Tobago squarely on the Caribbean tourism map, and doubtless it will. There will, however, be a price to be paid for that new recognition: its multiple tourism shortcomings will become much more apparent, and far less easy to ignore.

But more importantly because of that demand, and the tour operator and OTA support it generates, it will automatically stimulate new airlift, particularly out of North America, thus neutralising Tobago’s unhealthy overdependence on the UK market, just as it has done in Grenada.

It will also dramatically change the international perception of T&T as a tourism destination, with all the new opportunities that will present for economic diversification, and properly managed, is bound to stimulate much-needed new hotel development, thus increasing the island’s room stock to a more marketable level.

The environmentalists will probably rail against any form of development seeing, as they usually do, only the worst possible consequences. But the truth is that pollution control lies firmly in the hands of government through the EMA, which has thus far been less than rigorous in monitoring the disposal of commercial and residential effluent into Tobago’s coastal waters.

Sandals’ stock in trade has always been the pristine Caribbean environment wherever it hoists its flag in the region. It is inconceivable to me that Butch Stewart would willingly contribute to the kind of environmental degradation that the environmentalists so blithely predict.

To hear the Prime Minister and the THA Chief Secretary publically embrace of this project, breathes new hope into the moribund thinking that has long characterised tourism in T&T. Let’s hope that their words will soon be matched by action.

John Bell,

Maraval