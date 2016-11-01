Hard-to-get foreign exchange going up in smoke as usual. Fireworks in we tail each year!

We can expect each Divali, every Christmas, and doh talk about Old Year’s night, nothing new. Always expecting plenty noise about this being illegal even before the real “plenty noise” explodes like a war.

Gunshots in the night. A hail of bullets straight to the hearts of our pets. But the fire power still blowing no matter who is in power, who not in power, who is police, who is tief.

We must show off how little we follow laws, how less we care each year and how much we like it so.

Kathryn Stollmeyer Wight,

Maraval