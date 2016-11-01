Choosing peace a fitting tribute to Hal

In conversation with one of my friends in response to the death of Hal Greaves, he said “I really have to admit that I do not understand death!”

He was speaking about the meaning and purpose behind death because he could not understand that God would select someone who was so talented, resourceful, approachable and so people-oriented before some others in our society.

It is precisely because of Hal Greaves’ strengths that I have chosen to add to the voices which have expressed condolences to his family. His energy and passion were very evident in his work in the areas of peace building, and increasing shared understanding about life experiences among our citizenry.

A fitting tribute to his life would be for us citizens to live our lives respectful of others’ points of views, putting ourselves in the shoes of others and choosing peace over strife.

Lennise JC Baptiste, PhD,

Arima