Animal welfare legislation needed

Reference is made to the video circulating on social media last month, involving a man seen violently beating a dog at a property located at Morne Coco Rd, Diego Martin. A previous letter to the editor submitted by the Animal Welfare Network (AWN) on October 28, 2016, revealed that police responsible for that district were called in but failed to convince the owner to relinquish the dog.

This is most unfortunate indeed. Based on the obvious cruelty being meted out to the dog, it was well within the rights of the officers to remove the dog from those premises. The police need to be sensitised to such cases and be familiar with the provisions under section 79(1) of the Summary Offences Act, Chapter 11:02.

There must be an improved collaboration of efforts between the T&T Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) and the Police Service, in such cases.

Given the sheer cruel and violent nature of his actions toward the poor animal, it was totally unacceptable to have consigned the dog to what must be a “living hell.”

The Government needs to take up the mantle and accord some priority to implementing modernised and updated animal cruelty laws. People associated with the TTSPCA have had valuable exposure to model legislation in various jurisdictions whose sophisticated and effective approach to animal welfare is evident in well drafted laws.

There is therefore a wealth of knowledge which can be tapped into for this purpose. For too long attempts to address cases of abuse and cruelty have been hamstrung due to the existing antiquated legislation. This must be placed on the front burner in order to effectively address the numerous cases which surface on a daily basis.

There are repeated instances of abuse, dogs being beaten, living out their lives on a chain and being denied proper medical care and nutrition. As pointed out by AWN, animal welfare legislation will guarantee justice for all animals.

It is important that the police officers responsible for the area concerned revisit this case and act in concert with the TTSPCA in so doing.

Concerned citizen