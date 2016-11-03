Attempt to silence Moonilal an attack on democracy

The historic case of The Cepep Company Limited versus MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, is significant. This case is a blatant attempt by a state-run organisation to muzzle the voice of a Member of Parliament who is also a citizen of the Republic of T&T seeking to expose and question the corrupt operations of this company.

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.” This renowned quote by Martin Luther King Jr encapsulates the very essence of the detrimental effects of this injunction brought before the courts by The Cepep Company Ltd against Dr Moonilal.

To prohibit Dr Moonilal from further criticising The Cepep Company Ltd’s operations is a direct attack and violation of his constitutional right as a citizen of this country. Aren’t the laws and institution of this land established to protect our rights as citizens? Then why is a state-run company allowed free reign to use tax payers dollars to sue a citizen of T&T?

As a Member of Parliament, Dr Roodal Moonilal’s main objective is to be the voice of the people whom he was elected to represent, and by extension, the general population of T&T. This entails questioning and criticising the spending and functioning of any state-run organisation, including The Cepep Company Ltd.

To silence Dr Moonilal is to silence the people of T&T. Together, we must not allow this to happen! Together, we must defend our democracy vigorously! Together, we must let our voices be heard!

Varsha Sankar,

Valsayn

Editor’s note: Cepep withdraws: The Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) has withdrawn its application for an injunction against former housing minister and Oroupouche East MP Roodal Moonilal.