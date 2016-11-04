Unions to get 0-0-0 at start

Less than a month before the local government elections, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert dropped a news bombshell at a forum co-hosted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Wednesday, saying the Government would offer trade unions representing public servants and employees of State enterprises no wage increases for the period 2017 to 2020 as part of the administration’s attempt to curb expenditure.

Asha Rodriguez:

P...PAY...N...NOTHING...M...MORE.

Paul Anthony: No one can say that this PNM gGovernment is looking to buy public servants’ vote in this upcoming local govt election by offering to them a generous amount as inducement to settle salary negotiations.

Mala Jhinkoo-Mahabir: Me ain’t vex you know, but when are the politicians and their financiers gonna feel the pain of the poor man? When are they gonna suffer like the small fries?!

Taino Haiti: The public servants’ salaries are way above those of their counterpart in the private sector; Gov’t is being sensible to not offer any salary increases, (MP’s must not be offered any salary increases too)—this should have been done since 2010!

Gideon Toyer: The Government talking about reducing expenditure, I wonder if they will reduce their salaries to what the average man and woman make in this country. It’s easy to talk about raising fuel, taxes and food prices when you make the kind of money they make for doing absolutely nothing.

Johnny Cage: Exact amount of seats this government gonna win if they continue down this path—000.

Guard killed in cigarette heist

A security guard was killed during a shootout with bandits at a bar in Maturita, Arima, yesterday. Police said Joel Punette, 55, a security guard with Thor Security, of Enterprise, Chaguanas, was shot dead by three bandits when he engaged them as they attempted to rob a van which was delivering cigarettes to a parlour at Kingdom Avenue around 8.35 am.

Keisha Robinson: Well this time they have a very clean photo so let’s see if this family will get justice. Put his picture up for all to see. Let’s see how much law-abiding citizens will identify the good boy.

Nimal Singh: Very saddened by this...yet when police kill these pests the parents/family crying he a “good boy.”

Qi Zareen: A very clear picture of the killer; but can it be used to convict in court?

Nevon Keane: It’s a very sad case where security guards are losing their lives over products that are insured. Paper work to recover cost of the stolen goods might have been already done and processed. Now his family has to be filling out another kind of paper work.

Analicia Achille: Ppl, life is precious so why take someone life and you can’t even gave life? Ppl will become lovers of money and themselves. It just don’t make sense.

Keston Greig: These bandits value no one’s life, not even theirs. When the police take their lights out, there are citizens calling for the police head. I say it’s time to take back our country from the criminals. Let us waste our taxpayers money on them. Thank you in advance.

Jessie Jess: No, put them in jail to eat ham and jam.

Duke says Imbert’s plan bitter pill to swallow;

vote PNM out

Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke is urging all public servants to send a clear message to the People’s National Movement (PNM) by not voting for the party in the upcoming local government election later this month. The call was issued in response to a plan announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert to start wage negotiations for public servants at 0-0-0.

Richard Pierre: PSA is only talk.

Shanna Beharry: That never going to happen. People of this country put party before themselves.

Krystal George: I swear trini mentality is the worst thing. The country has limited resources. If you have to survive five days and one bread, would you eat the bread on the first day and starve days 2,3,4 and 5? Or would you eat little and live longer. Cut and contrive people. The same people who want more are lazy and unproductive. Probably we need a dose of what Venezuela going through to understand.