‘Steal of a deal’ too good to be true

After receiving a courtesy call that I won’t be able to use my push-button “ME2-style” phone from November 11, I was told by the eager CSR not to despair but simply visit a nearby bmobile store where...drum roll please....taa daa! I could trade-in the old ME2 for a new smartphone priced as low as $49! Yes, indeed!

Did I hear that right? From ONLY $49!

Although I prefer to keep using my faithful, still functioning, traditional handset cellphone, I couldn’t resist this “steal of a deal” offer.

So I hurried on down (as instructed) to not just one, but three bmobile stores over the last week and the story is same...(insert any anticlimactic drum beat sound effect here...like...badum tish!)

“We don’t have any of those $49 units in stock right now, but you can purchase other units from $299 upwards.”

Why is there false advertising by bmobile? And, why bully customers to purchase a new phone during these though times?

If this major overhaul is so necessary (which I doubt), then why did bmobile not stock up in advance with enough affordability-priced phones to meet demand as advertised?

Very often, just like me, I have noticed elders and even younger people expressing frustration when using these sensitive to touch, hi-tech touch screen smartphones.

Consumers should be afforded power to choose what kind of cell phone we want.

We are going to be the ones using the phones, not bmobile.

Kaul Me-Bak,

San Juan