For Panorama 2016, Pan Trinbago requested $45 million. According to reports from the daily newspapers, the Government approved $30 million and issued $25 million to pay panmen and help meet its other expenses.

According to Pan Trinbago, there were 10,000 players in the 2016 competition. Each player was supposed to collect a stipend of $1,000. That adds up to $10 million out of the $25 million collected from the Government.

It is now November 2016 and, subject to correction, not one player has been paid any money from Pan Trinbago for their participation in Panorama 2016. Pan Trinbago’s excuse is that they have no money. Really? But then it seems that the executive of Pan Trinbago knows some new type of math that is not being taught in primary, secondary or tertiary level education.

In July 2016, Pan Trinbago's executive went cap in hand asking the Government for an additional $5 million. This money was paid in the final week of October 2016. How on Earth is Pan Trinbago going to pay $10 million from $5 million?

However, news has come out that the executive of Pan Trinbago has, allegedly, used monies earmarked for the players, to buy themselves top notch luxury vehicles, not even under Pan Trinbago’s name but in their own names. It is also alleged that fancy rims and tyres costing approximately 5,000 pounds were imported all the way from the UK.

There are even greater troubling allegations that Pan Trinbago executives, who cannot even complete their headquarters on lands given to it many years ago, have, allegedly, used company funds to build apartment complexes from which they are personally collecting rent. This is a scandal of epic proportions!

It is more than time that the Government stop funding these entities and force them to become self-sufficient.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope