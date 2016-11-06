Fireworks endanger lives

For the past week many of our citizens have been voicing their disgust with the fireworks displays we have on different occasions throughout the year. Many are disturbed by the excessive noise. Fireworks are dangerous to both humans and animals.

My mind reflects on Sally-Ann Cuffie, who was seriously injured while trying to save her granddaughter from a scratch bomb. I am so thankful that she is recovering. Yet, there is the possibly that she may not have full use of her hand. We need to take serious note of this and other incidents in the past involving fireworks.

Our leaders need to look at the type of fireworks that is brought into this country and who has access to them. You would be surprised to know what children are playing with. What is even worse, parents are allowing their children to play with fireworks.

Something needs to be done not just for the noise sake but the endangering of lives. Why do we have to wait for a tragedy to act?

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan