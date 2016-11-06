Industrious workers deserve wage increase

If you work hard instead of hardly, you deserve to earn more. Sadly, a large portion of public servants do not appreciate their jobs and this is proven by the lack of care they show the public they serve. Yet, they are always crying out for more pay. I have no problem if you deserve it by doing your job, but there are so many who do not.

I find it worrying that Trinbagonians all know if you have to do any business at a government office, you are to arrive in the morning because even though the office is scheduled to close at 4 pm, workers start leaving at 2 pm, if not earlier—yet they want full pay at the end of the day. Some are even so bold as to clock in at work and leave immediately after. Nothing has been done about this for decades! Imagine the amount of money the citizens of T&T would save and the amount of increased productivity to be had if public servants were effectively monitored to ensure they serve the public? I am sure the transaction time would decrease significantly.

If the reason they leave early is that they have no work to do—as we often see many of them liming instead of attending their duties—then maybe they should be reassigned or dismissed because the Treasury does not have money to support them and those wages can be used to fund an increased pay for the ones who deserve it.

Hopefully, this tactic will result in more care shown the public. People who don’t take pride in doing their job do not deserve a pay increase.

Citizen Joe

Via email