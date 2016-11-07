​Will ministers share in the ‘restraint’ too?

Well, maybe I just don’t understand the logistics of the situation. According to Minister Imbert, the citizens may have to pay more for gas next year and the public servants have to work with “0-0-0” salary restraint.

What about the ministers, will they be sharing in the challenging times by salary restraints or cuts?

Do they have to pay gas bills themselves or are these paid for them as part of their perks?

Their salaries are paid by citizens’ taxes. Share and share alike, I say.

So how about it, Mr Imbert, will the ministers be sharing the citizens’ pains as we struggle to make our ends meet?

Annie Downie