Minister Imbert wining on the people

The Government put in place the subsidy on fuel in the past, wining and dancing, essentially telling us the people “See how generous and caring we are, providing cheap fuel for you to drive your car.

Enjoy yourself, and oh, don’t forget to vote for us.” Now the economic situation has changed and partly because of your (the Government’s) mismanagement of the economy, you are now telling us the people a different story, “Look I raised the price of fuel three times in the past year alone, 15 per cent each time, and you didn’t utter a boo; you didn’t protest or riot so why not raise it again!”

All the while joking and laughing. Mr Minister, I feel ridiculed and laughed at by you. Perhaps you are forgetting that the patrimony of this country belongs to its people in the first place and you are placed in a position in trust of their wealth. This a display of disrespect instead of thanking us the people for our understanding and maturity during these trying times.

I’m calling on you to resign immediately and in lieu of non-resignation, you should be fired, no explanation needed, as was needed in the case of the firing of former ministers Ancil Antoine and Nicole Olivierre.

Ghassan Youseph