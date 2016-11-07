Taking us for fools

Imagine politicians can get so bold-faced as to try and fool the entire population not once, not twice but all the time. Imagine that one Minister of Government will try to use a play with words and think that the entire population of T&T is illiterate to such an extent that one day he makes a statement which Trinbagonians are accustomed to and the next day he tries to change the statement by using an alternative word.

To clarify this point let us look at the two words in contention (freeze and restraint) as explained in Oxford English Reference Dictionary (2003).

Freeze means make or become motionless of powerless through fear, surprise etc/fix or stabilise prices, wages etc/react or cause to react with sudden aloofness or detachment.

Restraint means stop/check, control/agency of influence, bondage, shackles/action seeking to interfere with free-market conditions. It seems as though the Minister has indeed put his foot in the proverbial mouth. It also seems apparent that a “restraint” is worse than “a freeze.”

It seems as if the PM is on the correct path when he distances himself from statements made by the Minister of Finance and he says that he is “speaking from a vacuum.” People cannot show such disdain and disrespect to an intelligent population.

It clear that the current minister of finance holds the population in very low esteem.

This is evident in the wisecrack (with a chuckle) “I have raised the price of fuel three times in one year and there has been no riot, maybe I will make another increase by April 2017.” I don’t think that an intelligent population like ours deserves a decision-maker like that.

No Government can continue to seek the trust and respect of the people when the PM has to continually distance himself from irresponsible statements from his own team.

WKS Hosein,

Chaguanas