Territorial ‘war’ brewing down the islands

Recently there has been a sort of “war” between regular large boat owners and a party boat operator in Turtle Bay on Monos Island. The owners have been for years tying their boats on weekends onto some wooden pilings abandoned by the Americans since world war two.

Recently, a party boat operator has barged in. The boats owners complained, nevertheless he built an illegal large wooden shack, and cut off all the pilings at water level. Now there is no place to tie the boats belonging to those who complained about this intrusion.

These pilings, which extend way out into the bay, cannot be seen as they are now just under the surface of the water. Death is on the way. Pleasure craft owners who are not aware of these pilings are going to start crashing into them and cause serious injury and maybe even death of children.

The CDA, T&T Coast Guard, The Harbour Master and Marine Police have to take immediate action and place marine markers to warn of this newly created marine hazard.

Dr David Salinger,

Maraval