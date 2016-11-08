More political parties, more options

Once again the people of T&T flipped the political coin on September 7, 2015, and chose the option that appeared right. The People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) have succeeded in boxing the population into a two-party system for over the past two decades.

The politics of race and class continue to blossom in favour of both parties when elections are called. The current climate suggests that we may be looking at a “slack in, slack out” model, where these two parties will take turns governing T&T.

Conventional issues of corruption and arrogance tend to be traits that both parties use against each other when seeking office. The call to save our country, the call for hope and change seem to dominate the campaign strategies of both parties as they campaign for the power and control of the Treasury. Those who vote hope that things will be better this time around but are usually disappointed.

The PNM’s 2015 campaign was based on the alleged massive corruption taking place under the UNC with a promise to bring the culprits to justice. The population took heed and voted for the other side of the coin which now appears to be more exchange than change with the recent Housing Development Corporation (HDC) revelations.

The UNC partnership also campaigned on massive PNM corruption with Calder Hart and UDECoTT to win in 2010. To date, the Treasury remains burglarised and neither side of the coin has brought anyone to justice.

How can we do the same thing over and over yet expect a different result? I refuse to believe that our population is insane but rather believe our population is choosing based on what is available.

Political parties don’t win elections but governments lose elections and therefore the options available outside of the Government have the opportunity to be the most favourable options to win elections.

It is refreshing to see the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), the National Solidarity Alliance (NSA) and the Independent Liberal Party (ILP) all standing up to present options to the electorate. The degree of their success will ultimately depend on their ability to convince the voters that they are the best political option in this local government elections.

The political analyst will say that we are designed for a two-party system but another party can emerge into the top two just as the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) and the UNC did in their time. The Congress of the People (COP) was heading towards the status of a major contender but surrendered to the UNC.

Let’s bring more value to the coin and welcome further political options to enhance our democracy.

Ronald Huggins

St Joseph