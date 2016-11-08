Still traumatised after a scratch bomb blew up in her hands, severing both her thumbs and damaging her fingers, grandmother Sally-Ann Cuffie is now facing a new fear—possible unemployment.
Scholarship students appeal for stipends
Published:
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
This is an appeal to the ministry charged with the responsibility for disbursement of funds to our students studying abroad on scholarships.
Payments were due in September yet they have received no communication regarding their stipend payments. They are currently in the middle of the semester.
When they should be preparing for exams they have this additional burden of sourcing money to pay for room and board.
Come on, this is no way to treat our scholarship recipients! Please, ease their stress and send them their remittances. How do we expect them to continue to excel?
A E Brereton
