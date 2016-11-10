Make America great again, Mr Trump

Donald Trump has been elected President of the USA. He defeated Senator Hillary Clinton who had too much baggage. No party normally gets three consecutive terms. Barack Obama had two.

The new President-elect brings different qualifications and experience to the table. He is not a person you would want to negotiate with because of his skills. People must welcome change just as they did with Obama. Do not fear the unknown.

Mr President-elect, I want to wish you well. Make America great again. A change is as good as a feast.

AV Rampersad,

Princes Town