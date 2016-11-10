Trump victory not end of the world

Donald Trump has emerged victorious in what was considered a nail-biting election finish. The American electorate has spoken and as with all other democratic operations the decision must be respected.

While many may have wanted Hillary Clinton to win, for various reasons, let us wait and see how this all plays out. Believe me, the world will still go on in the midst of Donald Trump winning of the election.

I am hearing people say the Caribbean can feel the pinch of Trump’s victory. It is wise to wait and see for it is a different scenario on the hustings than actually winning.

In the case of America, Mr Trump is now the President-elect of that country not just for those who may have voted for him.

Mind sets will have to be adjusted. As a Caribbean region we have been through many storms and came out on top. That shows what we are made up off. So all those who in their hearts think that it is the end of the world, I have got good news for you—we will continue to live and move forward whether it is Trump or Clinton. Have that confidence in yourselves, and this includes our leaders also.

Let us not count our chicks before they are hatched but pray, wait and see.

I repeat, Trump victory is not the end of the world, life goes on.



Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan