Politicians and pollsters out of touch with issues

Two weeks ago, an artificial intelligence system, MogIA, predicted that Donald Trump would be victorious in the USA Presidential election. That was largely disregarded due to the mainstream media’s affinity to polls, which were all mostly inaccurate.

The irony is that this AI system, which captures data through analysing internet activity, was able to correctly interpret and predict human behaviour more accurately than we have been able to do ourselves, as it has an unblemished record in the 12 years of its existence.

What this demonstrates is that while many leaders and intellectuals are still scratching their heads over decisions such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as President of the USA, the signs pointing toward such action was evident, but even now, we are unable of comprehending it.

The really interesting part of all this, however, is that one of the first case studies of this phenomena began with our own general election last year, in which both local and foreign pollsters tracked a People’s Partnership victory throughout the campaign, and some suggest this theory ran until the election results came in.

Not only does this indicate that both politicians and pollsters are out of touch with the opinions and emotions of the persons whom they are examining, but also that they are unable to understand the disconnect and therefore cannot accurately ascertain the needs of the people. So it is obvious that while technology continues to unite the world and shrink the space between us, the human race is growing further apart from each other, and the votes for the PNM, Brexit and Donald Trump compounds this notion.

What’s more is that after all the discussion concerning feminism, sexism, racism, bigotry, and other such catch-phrases, the exit polls for the USA Presidential election revealed that while Donald Trump did underperform with female, African American and Latino voters, when compared to Hillary Clinton, he was still able to outperform past Republican nominees such as John McCain and Mitt Romney.

So what does it mean when a mostly white, left wing media brands Mr Trump as a racist and sexist, but the same persons who he is allegedly discriminating against turn out to elect him as President?

While many analysts have also pointed to the Presidential debates and described Mr Trump’s performance in all three as deficient compared to his rival, the fact that he gained more votes from the late-deciders than Mrs Clinton demonstrates that not only have these opinions been mostly ignored, but that the moderators and commentators misunderstand what qualifies as a victory at these events.

Paraphrasing our Minister of Finance, the fact that there has not been any signs of rioting or protest of these election results indicate that the USA population are willing to accept Donald Trump as their Commander-in-Chief for the next four years, whether they voted for him or not.

Not only that, but for the first time since 1928 the Republican party has swept the elections, winning the Presidential race and capturing the majority of both Congress and the Senate. Of course, when former Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover won that election, he subsequently laid out a series of policies and deals that eventually led to the Great Depression of the 1930’s, and he only served one term in office. Whether or not this will be repeated is left to be seen, but hopefully Mr Trump will be able to stand to his word and Make America Great Again, as the majority of American voters seem to believe.

Ravi Maharaj