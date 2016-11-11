Trini immigrants shocked by underdog’s victory

There was shock and disbelief among the Trinidadian and Caribbean community as Donald Trump won Tuesday’s election to become the 45th President of the United States. He will take the oath of office next January but will spend the next few days marshalling his troops and rebuilding bridges within his Republican Party and is also expected to put together his Cabinet.

Qi Zareen: Better book a flight back home and invest that $US here before he deports you and keeps all.

Jay Adrian: America is not the greatest country in the world, I will choose Trinidad over the USA anytime.

Stephen Steve Ramdhani: Well if they are there illegally, and are involved on crime they should be worried.

Nicholas Trinor: Dillon wary of criminal deportations? he head under a rock or what? President Obama has deported more people/criminals than any president in US history. If our politicians are so unaware of these things, its sad.

Retired US Army officer admits: Trump’s victory made me cry

United States Army Reserve (retired) and first Muslim chaplain in the US military, Lt Colonel Shareda Hosein, broke down in tears when she heard that Donald Trump had won the US presidential election. Speaking to students at Naparima College, San Fernando, during a symposium, Hosein confided about the fear she felt as a Muslim because of Trump’s ascent to the Oval Office as the 45th President of the US.

Christian Smith: Why people bawling out for something like that? The man used the same divide and conquer techniques that are used in Trinidad and Tobago to get his votes. People really thought that in five years Clinton would have gotten rid of racism, Islamophobia and solved the problems of the world? The same problems Obama couldn’t solve in 8 years?

Marvel Mendez: My question to Shareda Hosein is what have you done to ease the fears of people who are being killed and persecuted by ISIS? How much have you raised your voice in opposition to Islamic terrorism? If you have no history of making such a stand against terrorism, then it is time that you all reap what you sewed. You want to cry now,but what about the families that have been crying for years as a result of Islamic terror?

Vilma Seusankar: What bugs me is that the ones who say they represent God, always sound the most afraid of earthly man.

Ryan Singh: Donald Trump is not the president until January 20th. He won the elections fair and square. These protesters are wasting their time. Under President Obama he had deported more illegal than any president. When it comes to getting tough on immigration, Republican candidates talk the talk, but Obama walks the walk. President Obama has deported more people than any US president before him, and almost more than every other president combined from the 20th century.

Rohan: Potholes to be mended in 48 hours

The mending of potholes within 48 hours of receiving the report will be part of a coming aggressive Government Infrastructure and Rehabilitation Programme. Citizens will see a noticeable improvement in the nation’s highways and roads as over 100 new contractors take on almost 200 projects throughout T&T. The announcement was made yesterday by recently appointed Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, at the launch of the Infrastructure and Rehabilitation programme at the ministry’s office at the corner of Churchill-Roosevelt Highway and Uriah Butler Highway Interchange, Valsayn

Jamie Pandohie: This will never work....when 500,000 taxpayers call this hotline to repair pot holes they will shut the program down....nothing works in this country...for every 1 hole they patch wasa will make 3 more....imagine we have a pitch lake often referred to as the 8th wonder of the world and yet we DON’T have one good road to show for it....we are backward society run and mismanaged by misfits election after election.

Ramohed Mutt: Calcutta settlement #2 Freeport. Let’s give it a try. There are five WASA craters alone this road from the police station to Teelucksingh junction. Take a week. Let’s see if they will be fixed.

Shoba Persad: I think when dey fix all dem pot holes WASA is goin to dig some more and make more potholes....so i believe tht d government should start charging WASA when dey dig holes and don’t fix it properly.

Andrew Bute: They need to first improve their method of road repair before they waste all that material repairing roads, preventing the patches from changing shape with the movement of cars over them.

Mark John: Excellent resolution and it’s about time really. I hope those contractors does a great job and don’t do bad work as they are accustom doing!

Shoreen Willoughby Constantine: The wonders of elections I foolishly ask myself how long after November 28th will this last

Keith Boucher: WASA will always be there to mess it back up in a few days (Workers Against Smooth Asphalt)

Pamela Jagdeo: So why not find out why WASA is not fixing the road as they found it after making repairs? Just yesterday they dig a big hole on the Longdenville old road and it is now a Crater, motorists swerve on the other side to avoid it or damage your vehicle!! And this is WASA trademarks in the roads of Trinidad and Tobago!!