Assist us first Mr Vice Chancellor

The description of people who voted for Donald Trump by UWI’s Vice Chancellor at the online forum in Jamaica, seems to be very derogatory to me (describing them as a large white unskilled working class excluded by globalisation and responding by ethnic solidarity).

I hope that the Vice Chancellor can back up his statement with proper research and/or evidence.

What if this statement was made by an American and directed to us in the Caribbean? How would the Vice Chancellor respond?

One wonders if the Vice Chancellor is aware that we in Trinidad and Guyana vote exclusively on race at our general elections. We always practice “ethnic solidarity” when choosing a Prime Minister.

So maybe the Vice Chancellor should try to assist us in the Caribbean before labelling the Americans. You know what they say, “if you live in glass houses don’t throw stones.”

L Roopnarine,

Tarouba