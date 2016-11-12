Together we can achieve anything

How wonderful it would be if we as Trinidadians and Tobagonians would try our best to live out our beautiful watchwords, “Together we aspire together we achieve.” The key word, and that which I love the most, is that word “together” for when it is put into practice the sky is the limit and there’s no telling what can be accomplished. It was that togetherness that caused the people in biblical times to build the tower of Babel that even God was amazed. He recognised when the people are one, nothing is impossible for them to accomplish.

Our country is going through recessionary times and at present there is no real sign that this will suddenly disappear. Yet our hope and anticipation are high. I sincerely believe that if we are going to see our way out of this recession it will take the working together of both our Government and the Opposition.

Yes, I am well aware that we all may in some way be affiliated with a particular political party and nothing is wrong with that for it is our democratic right to chose. Yet I must say in event of a crisis, belonging to particular party will not save us. One thing that will help, is attacking that crisis as a united front and it begins with our leaders setting the pace.

Both the Government and the Opposition must turn their “guns” on the real enemies in these challenging times. Those enemies as crime, job cuts, high prices, poverty, lack of timely justice, which are daily confronting the population.

I am convinced that if the putting together of ideas were to take place some of the negative things we have to live with on a daily basis would be things of the past.

Who cares where the solution came from, whether it is the present Government or the Opposition? What is important is that the problem is no more. I know this way of thinking will take a great deal of maturity and change in mind set, but which do we prefer—to perish or to come together for a common cause? I am not suggesting that anyone should forsake their party of support but that we should be sensitive enough to come together in a needy situation.

Andre Roberts