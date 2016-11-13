Calling all Angostura minority shareholders

Dear fellow minority shareholders, as you are aware, Angostura Holdings Ltd (AHL) has served notice of a special meeting of the company to be held tomorrow, at the House of Angostura, Laventille. According to the notice, the purpose of the meeting is to update shareholders on settlement negotiations/proposals for the $984 million debt owed by CL Financial (CLF) to AHL.

The meeting is being held pursuant to an earlier invitation dated September 12, to shareholders for debt-settlement proposals; and in fulfilment a commitment by the new chairman, Dr Rolph Balgobin, at the June 17 AGM to convene the said special meeting of shareholders within 150 days.

It is noteworthy that Dr Balgobin is also the chairman of CLF (AHL’s parent company). However, he has assured shareholders that only the executive management of both companies would be involved in the negotiations. Additionally, the billion-dollar debt has been on the books of AHL, as a receivable since 2008, as a result of a previous purchase, sale and transfer of assets namely Lascelles de Mercado shares from AHL to CL Spirts, a once wholly-owned special purpose vehicle of CLF.

However, no payments have been made to date nor has AHL attempted, until now, to ensure that a concrete plan is put in place by CLF to repay the debt. Moreover, this has been the case, despite the fact the shares were subsequently sold to a third-party in 2012, four years ago; AHL is a publicly-listed company regulated by both the T&T Stock Exchange and the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission; and serious concerns were raised by shareholders at no less than three previous annual meetings including the last one.

Without trying to preempt the outcome of the AHL/CLF negotiations or the meeting, I have no doubt Dr Balgobin must be aware that there’s a lot at stake here, quite apart from his own credibility; and as such anything less than the announcement of a definite settlement plan at tomorrow’s meeting would not only be woefully unacceptable to shareholders but could have serious unintended consequences. For instance, I am advised that shareholders present at the meeting can move a motion calling on the AHL board to immediately serve a "demand notice" on CLF to recover all outstanding monies owed to AHL plus interest, pursuant to section 355 of the Companies Act.

But more importantly, should the board fail and/or refuse to take the necessary legal action against CLF in order to secure the interests of the company and its shareholders, I am further advised that this would be tantamount to a serious dereliction of duty and a breach of fiduciary responsibility. Thus, opening the door for shareholders to lawfully take matters in their own hands pursuant to section 240 of the Companies Act.

Accordingly, I am calling all Angostura minority shareholders, whose patience, like mine, comes to an end tomorrow, to come out to this important meeting in your numbers so that collectively we can ensure this long outstanding and vexatious matter is put to bed once and for all.

Peter Permell, Minority Shareholder