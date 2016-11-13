Nothing changes in WI cricket

Here we are again, another West Indian player, this time Darren Bravo being sanctioned by the WICB.

Whether he was wrong to have tweeted his thoughts or not, it can be equally argued that the WICB chairman’s decision to speak on the reasoning publicly or the decision itself was incorrect.

But again, for one reason or another, we have players/coaches being banned etc continuously.

Might I remind the WICB, nobody wants to see you all play cricket, we want to see the BEST cricketers in the Caribbean play. Neither 2nd-rate cricketers, that are chosen to boost the opposition statistics.

Nevertheless, nothing is changing with West Indies cricket. It continues to run like a dictatorship with no regard to the people they serve. They should be embarrassed that they have little support.

It reminds me of Fifa, before the financial scandals broke. Moreso, when you consider the territory boards are the ones who continuously elect the WICB. One has to ask, what are the financial benefits being received by the WICB members, as well as, those on the individual territory boards?

Why don’t they all publicly disclose their financial interests? Or shall we wait for the British and Americans to investigate, as they did with Fifa?

Also, prominent West Indies players should look after their own financial interests and resign from all forms of West Indies cricket. They should play strictly T20 cricket in the various leagues. It is pointless trying to continue with the WICB.

Finally, if the various islands in Caricom do not agree on how the WICB is functioning, why not temporarily ban West Indies using their countries to host home matches? (There are many ways this can be done, to avoid legal issues).

With these suggestions, surely the ICC must intervene and save West Indies legacy before another generation of empty stands continues.

Declan Pattron, St Joseph