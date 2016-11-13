TPRC improving communities despite challenges

I refer to an article published last Sunday on the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, as part of Local Government elections coverage.

In the article seven objectives were identified as the yardstick to measure performance, and of these, the corporation received four "passing" grades, two "requiring improvement", and one "unable to rate". The two areas identified as requiring improvement were sanitation and our ability to provide unemployment relief.

I am the first one to admit that one of our key objectives is to provide a clean and healthy environment for our burgesses to live, and unfortunately, our garbage collection service is below par in some areas. But we continue to work with the contractors to improve in areas so identified. Let me hasten to add that it is at best extremely difficult to prevent illegal dumping and indiscriminate disposal of waste and, in this regard, we appeal for the support of our burgesses who can play a crucial role in keeping our communities clean.

However, with regard to the second area, providing unemployment relief, I feel compelled to defend the corporation’s record based on the work we did during our three-year tenure. Through meaningful job programmes, we created over 800 temporary jobs aimed at beautifying our open spaces and clearing close to 3,000 vacant lots as we continued our fight against illegal dumping and the spread of vector borne diseases like Zika and dengue.

And in our quest to direct our young burgesses away from the "county work" syndrome, we encouraged them to seek more sustainable employment by acquiring a skill. To make it real for them, we partnered with MIC to encourage them to enrol in their many skills development programmes. The corporation went further and accepted trainees from the MIC programmes to gain valuable work experience. The corporation also employed several OJTs and partnered with Cipriani Labour College and UWI by providing planned internships for their students.

But the work at the corporation is never done, even as we face the many daily challenges of satisfying the growing demands of our burgesses. There is always so much more work to be done, but we take comfort in knowing that we achieved so much that we can be proud of.

In closing, I note that the headline, TPRC gets thumbs down on healthy environment, conveyed an overall negative perception of the corporation's performance. A more fair and balanced headline would have accurately reflected the corporation's performance.

Edwin H Gooding, chairman

Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation